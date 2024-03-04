Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

