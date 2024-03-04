Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 380,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCSG opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

