Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.64 Million in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 141,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $617.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRK. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

