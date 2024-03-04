Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 195.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 55.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.68 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.