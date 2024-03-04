Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $205.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

