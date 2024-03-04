Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

