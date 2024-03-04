Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of WD-40 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $268.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

