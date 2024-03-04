Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 107,776 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,776 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Editas Medicine worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 888,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 124,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $861.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.05. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

