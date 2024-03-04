Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,762 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $126.17 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.