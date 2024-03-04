Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.25% of Health Catalyst worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT opened at $8.06 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

