Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of FIGS worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $267,309. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

