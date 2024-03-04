Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

