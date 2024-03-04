Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,624 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.0 %

RPD stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

