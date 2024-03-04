Trexquant Investment LP Sells 43,804 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $41.58 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

