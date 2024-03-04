Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,413 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

