Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.42 Million Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

