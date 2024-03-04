Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $187.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $193.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.