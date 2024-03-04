Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 299,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 193,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 201,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 1.47.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $52,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $400,338. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

