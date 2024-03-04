Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

