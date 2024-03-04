Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROX

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tronox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 141,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.92. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.