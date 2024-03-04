Truist Financial Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.62.

GoodRx Stock Up 7.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

