Truist Financial Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 319,601 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

