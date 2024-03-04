Truist Financial Raises Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $44.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

