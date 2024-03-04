Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

