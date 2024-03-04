Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $440.90 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,650 shares of company stock valued at $22,569,396. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.