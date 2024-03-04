Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,416 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

