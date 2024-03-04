UBS Group Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $32.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

