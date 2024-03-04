UBS Group Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $3.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WW

WW International Stock Up 8.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. WW International has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.