UBS Group Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in NetApp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

