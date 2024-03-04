UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

