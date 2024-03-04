United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 388,730 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Bankshares by 13,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 151,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

