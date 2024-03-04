Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.41% of Universal Insurance worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.7 %

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of UVE stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $580.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

