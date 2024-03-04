Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) versus Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head to Head Comparison

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Uxin alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Uxin and Maplebear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Maplebear 0 10 10 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Maplebear has a consensus target price of $34.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Uxin.

This table compares Uxin and Maplebear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $299.85 million 0.04 -$19.97 million ($17.30) -0.14 Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.06 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A

Uxin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -41.03% N/A -22.41% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maplebear beats Uxin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.