Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

MTN stock opened at $230.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

