Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $230.55 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

