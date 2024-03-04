Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Vale worth $44,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

