Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 538.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.1% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $143.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

