Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $527.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $528.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.