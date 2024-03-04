Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $471.43 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $471.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

