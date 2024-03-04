Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

