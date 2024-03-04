Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $222.01 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

