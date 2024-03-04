Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $222.01 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

