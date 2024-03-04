Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,600 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Verastem

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verastem by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Stock Up 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verastem stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Verastem has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

