Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$231.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Up 1.6 %

WSP stock opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.23. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$221.39. The stock has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.