Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 126,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $892,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,528.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.