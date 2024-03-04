VersaBank (VBNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Down 0.8 %

VBNK opened at $11.75 on Monday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBNK. TheStreet upgraded VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on VersaBank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.