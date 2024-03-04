Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

VS opened at $2.17 on Monday. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

