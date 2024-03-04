Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 87,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $7,564,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

