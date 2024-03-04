View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
View Price Performance
VIEWW opened at $0.00 on Monday. View has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
View Company Profile
