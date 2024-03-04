View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

View Price Performance

VIEWW opened at $0.00 on Monday. View has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

