Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.63 on Monday. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

